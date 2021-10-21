The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,488 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of The Gap worth $16,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 215.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 1,121,931 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 376.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 581,571 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 15.8% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,624,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,326,000 after acquiring an additional 358,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 56.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 419,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,099,000 after acquiring an additional 151,853 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $565,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPS stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s payout ratio is -24.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on The Gap in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Gap in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Gap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

