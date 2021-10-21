The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €205.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €205.00 ($241.18) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RI. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €202.83 ($238.63).

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €198.80 ($233.88) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €187.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €181.06. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

