The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE HIG opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $73.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,344 shares of company stock worth $2,919,874 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 89.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,072 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $90,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.