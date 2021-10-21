The Hershey (HSY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. The Hershey has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.790-$6.920 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, analysts expect The Hershey to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $180.19 on Thursday. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Hershey from $174.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.91.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

