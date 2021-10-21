The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 2.2% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $34,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 117.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the second quarter worth $197,167,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 49.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after purchasing an additional 654,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $359.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.28 and its 200 day moving average is $324.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $359.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.29.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

