The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.29.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $358.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $359.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

