The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Reduced by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,004 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $17,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD opened at $358.23 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $359.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market cap of $378.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.47.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.29.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.