The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock Price Up 6.6%

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)’s share price rose 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.52 and last traded at $28.46. Approximately 7,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 122,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 689.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.