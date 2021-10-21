The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Shares Up 5.6%

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $11.98. 34,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,779,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEV. CIBC began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

