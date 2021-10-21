The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,407 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.24% of The Pennant Group worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in The Pennant Group by 976.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 52,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 34.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 46.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

PNTG opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $665.66 million, a P/E ratio of 58.68 and a beta of 2.60.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.