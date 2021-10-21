The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Raised by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,979,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

PNC opened at $212.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.46. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.85 and a 1 year high of $213.01. The company has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

