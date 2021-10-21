The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $201.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group traded as high as $206.27 and last traded at $205.96, with a volume of 50497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.84.

PNC has been the subject of several other reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.46.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

