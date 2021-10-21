The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $103,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.92. The company had a trading volume of 108,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,832,082. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.28.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

