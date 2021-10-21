The Sandbox (SAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $677.32 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $677.32 million and approximately $118.87 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00142315 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006380 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.45 or 0.00609786 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.