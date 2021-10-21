The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SST) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.50

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SST) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SST traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,162.50 ($15.19). 2,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,061. The firm has a market cap of £315.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24. The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 867 ($11.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,176.23 ($15.37). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,096.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,058.60.

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Sentier Investors (UK) Funds Limited. It is co-managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan and Australasia.

