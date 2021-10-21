The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,568,000 after purchasing an additional 430,516 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 311.2% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 112,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,622,000 after buying an additional 85,262 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $10,081,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 228.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,225,000 after buying an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $9,101,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $147.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.24. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $139.20 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

