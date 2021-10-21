The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 279.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.89.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $300.80 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $310.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.18. The firm has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.