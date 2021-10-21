The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 184.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 857,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,817 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.33% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $233,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,466,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,303,000 after buying an additional 2,941,963 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.89.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $301.77. 3,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,275. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.18. The company has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.