The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Raised by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,154 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams makes up about 2.4% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $36,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,466,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,303,000 after buying an additional 2,941,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.89.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $303.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $310.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.19 and a 200-day moving average of $284.18. The firm has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

