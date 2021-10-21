The Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd. Analysts expect The Simply Good Foods to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.23.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $475,507.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 89,599 shares of company stock worth $3,151,923 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of The Simply Good Foods worth $27,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

