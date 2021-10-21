The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Shares Down 48.7%

Shares of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN) were down 48.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54.

Get The Southern Banc alerts:

The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. The Southern Banc had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

The Southern Banc Co, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary company provides various banking products and services. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, personal loans, auto loans, equity lines, construction loans and Internet banking and debit card services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.