The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $11,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in The Southern by 146.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,659. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

NYSE:SO opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.02. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

