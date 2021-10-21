The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.18

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$89.18 and last traded at C$89.09, with a volume of 217275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$89.11.

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$91.00” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.73.

The company has a market cap of C$162.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$84.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6295609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

