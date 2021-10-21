The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $15,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $158.69 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.02.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.