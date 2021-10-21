The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Short Interest Update

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,225,800 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 2,706,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days.

VLNCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Valens from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of The Valens from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of The Valens from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of The Valens from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS:VLNCF opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The Valens has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

