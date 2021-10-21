The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 52,972 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of The Walt Disney worth $222,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.8% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.1% during the second quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 1,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DIS traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.44. 166,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,550,345. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $311.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.
DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays downgraded The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.
In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
The Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
