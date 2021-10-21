The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 52,972 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of The Walt Disney worth $222,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.8% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.1% during the second quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 1,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.44. 166,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,550,345. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $311.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays downgraded The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

