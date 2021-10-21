The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $36,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $259,279,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $198,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.31. 211,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,550,345. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $311.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.66.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

