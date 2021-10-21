The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $36,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.31. The company had a trading volume of 211,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,550,345. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.66. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $311.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

