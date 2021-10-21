The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.98% of The Wendy’s worth $413,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth $52,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $8,940,582.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,263,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $493.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.32 million. Equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.