Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Volume Tops $51.89 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $51.89 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00095119 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00014864 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.93 or 0.00395389 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00034542 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008855 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

