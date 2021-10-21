Thomas P. Castellano Sells 2,307 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Catalent stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.31. 873,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,953. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.46 and a 200-day moving average of $117.31.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Catalent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

