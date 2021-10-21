Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Stock Position Trimmed by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,686,000 after buying an additional 72,260 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,974,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,162,000 after buying an additional 852,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,031,000 after buying an additional 60,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,262,000 after buying an additional 173,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $120.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.04%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

