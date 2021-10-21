Throne (THN) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. Throne has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $1.26 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.10 or 0.00006506 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00071451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00102310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,098.29 or 1.00171346 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.51 or 0.06471648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00022418 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

