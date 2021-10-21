Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Stock Position Lifted by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) by 166.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468,750 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned about 1.42% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth $152,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth $292,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBCP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. 1,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,367. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

