thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,823,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 1,461,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,646.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYEKF opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 34.89%.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.