Tidal Finance Market Cap Tops $8.86 Million (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $8.86 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00046713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00101454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.84 or 0.00191703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

