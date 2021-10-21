Tiger King (TKING) One Day Volume Tops $3.18 Million

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $66.57 million and $3.18 million worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tiger King has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tiger King coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00068170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00071534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00102151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,137.65 or 0.99853142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,062.62 or 0.06425102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00022392 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,500,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

