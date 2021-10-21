TigerCash (TCH) Market Cap Hits $886,434.21

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $886,434.21 and $7.49 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $387.25 or 0.00614782 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

