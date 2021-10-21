Tilray Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tilray in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tilray’s FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

TLRY opened at $11.59 on Thursday. Tilray has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 738.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,112 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $19,950,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $15,493,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 732,975 shares during the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

