Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 182.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in TIM were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in TIM by 17.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TIM by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,294,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 97,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TIM by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TIM during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TIM alerts:

NYSE TIMB opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. Tim S.A. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $14.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $831.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.07 million. TIM had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Research analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.