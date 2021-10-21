Titan Coin (TTN) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $362.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003976 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006656 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.