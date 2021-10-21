Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $72.44

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.44 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 297,128 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £113.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 58.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 72.44.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

In other news, insider Gabriele Cerrone acquired 37,500 shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £18,375 ($24,007.06). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 197,500 shares of company stock worth $10,037,500.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.