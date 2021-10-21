Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 4,156 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $227.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.39 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

