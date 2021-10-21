Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 9,012 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $49,664,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Cummins by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI stock opened at $242.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.27.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.