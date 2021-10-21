Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $58.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $58.81.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

