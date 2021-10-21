Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

NYSE PRU opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $114.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.73 and its 200 day moving average is $103.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.