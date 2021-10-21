Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,300 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 418,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 33,207 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on NWL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

