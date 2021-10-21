Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,788,000. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $56.93 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

