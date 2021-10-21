Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.57 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth $126,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth $203,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PODD. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

PODD stock opened at $298.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $214.93 and a 52-week high of $309.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -649.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

