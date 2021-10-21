Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Watsco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Watsco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Watsco by 1.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

WSO opened at $289.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.17 and its 200-day moving average is $282.82. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

